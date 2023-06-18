MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday is the last day of the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which means there will soon be tens of thousands of motorists moving through Manchester, as well as Coffee, Warren, Grundy, and Franklin counties.

This annual festival was expected to draw 65,000 people to 700 acres of what used to be farmland in Manchester. However, law enforcement and transportation officials are ready to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

From the evening hours on Sunday, June 18, through Monday, June 19, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said a lot of traffic will be exiting the event. More specifically, Bonnaroo organizers predicted the longer departure times would be between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday.

In order to help visitors with an efficient departure from the farm, festival staff said that, in addition to the West and East tolls, Plaza 2 and 3 can be routed through the Broadway tollbooth while Starship Spaceport will be routed through Centeroo.

According to the sheriff’s dffice, the intended exit routes from the festival will likely use the following roads:

Coffee County: Bushy Branch Road, Cornelison Road, Warren Road, Asbury Road, Hillsboro Viola Road, Hillsboro Highway, Ragsdale Road, and New Hope Road

If you regularly travel on any of the roads listed above, keep in mind that delays will happen, but authorities said they will be working diligently to keep such delays at a minimum. You are also urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the areas impacted by festival traffic.

Meanwhile, officials said Coffee County deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Manchester Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and Bonnaroo staff will be stationed along these routes to help with traffic control. However, another major goal is to keep motorists moving on Interstate 24.

“Our help trucks are going to be on-site, patrolling the interstate, so I-24 and a lot of the state routes in the area throughout the entire festival region, so they’re going to be equipped with things like extra gas if motorists get stranded,” said Rae-Anne Bradley, community relations officer for TDOT Region II. “They’re essentially going to be patrolling and be on site to be available to assist motorists and help with quick clearance if there are any crashes on the interstate.”

TDOT also took a number of steps to prepare for traffic before the festival officially started on Thursday, June 15, like putting up variable message signs to warn drivers ahead of delays, removing any construction-related lane closures through Monday evening, and limiting emergency vehicles to county roads.

Besides potential problems on the road, Bonnaroo warned attendees about possible weather issues on the farm between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, as well as the overnight hours. A few severe thunderstorms are possible across Middle Tennessee during that timeframe.