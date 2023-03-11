PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop on Interstate 40 led to the arrests of a man and woman after police said they found multiple drugs inside the vehicle.

On Thursday, March 9, deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

Officials say when deputies activated their lights, they observed multiple bags being thrown from the passenger’s side window of the vehicle.

Deputies recovered the items and performed a search inside the vehicle. During the search, deputies reportedly found 2 ounces of methamphetamine, 7 grams of heroin, and about 6 grams of marijuana.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as Spiros Stephen Lianos and the passenger was identified as Angela June Stafford.

Authorities say Stafford was arrested and charged with manufacture, sell, and delivery of Methamphetamine and a controlled Controlled Substance; tampering with evidence; contraband in a penal facility; simple possession; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lianos was arrested and charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license.

Stafford has a bond of $91,000 and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, March 15. Lianos has a bond of $3,000 and is expected to appear in court on Monday, March 13.