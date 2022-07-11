WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers made two arrests and seized close to half a pound of meth and fentanyl after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on I-840 in Williamson County.

It began when the pickup truck driven by Dustin Hunter was pulled over heading westbound with no license plate. According to sheriff’s investigators, the 38-year-old White Bluff man had no license either and had warrants out of Dickson.

Deputies say his passenger, Brittany Pruitt, was very nervous during the stop.

“There’s no routine traffic stop. And you never know what you are going to get into. I can dare say that 40-50% of the traffic stops we make we’re going to find dope in the car. It may be a little bit, it may be a lot, but we are going to find dope in the car,” said Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.

During the stop, when deputies ask the 38-year-old Hunter where he picked up his female companion, his answers don’t add up.

DEPUTY: You don’t know where you picked her up though?

HUNTER: I really don’t know to tell you the truth

DEPUTY: Was it at her house? A friend’s house?

Hunter fumbles for words and shrugs his shoulders.

Later in the stop, the K9 officer asked Hunter for permission to search the truck.

DEPUTY: Are you going to have any problem if I search the vehicle?

HUNTER: I’d rather you not

DEPUTY: Okay, so what is going to be in there?

HUNTER: Nothing

K9, Jasper, circled the truck and gets a hit on the vehicle. That’s when deputies search the truck finding used needles and other unused syringes.

Deputies also seized a loaded rifle behind the seat and a Crown Royal bag filled with almost a half-pound of meth and fentanyl.

Both suspects were charged in connection with the meth and fentanyl as well as having a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dustin Hunter’s bond is set at $70,000 while Brittany Pruitt’s bond is $45,000.