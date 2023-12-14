WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Proactive police work by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office took an alleged drug offender out of circulation.

It began as a speeding stop on Interstate 65 South near McEwen Drive on Monday, Dec. 11.

A Williamson County deputy pulled over a Chevy Lumina that was reportedly driving almost 90 miles an hour. On the body camera footage, you can hear the interaction between the deputy and the driver, who was later identified as Emily McCall.

“Have you ever been in trouble before for anything big? No probations, nothing like that right now?” the deputy asked.

The 33-year-old old told the deputy she was leaving Nashville, where she had been visiting her children.

Meanwhile, a check of McCall’s driving history turned up a suspended license and no insurance

“Are you aware that your license is suspended or is showing as suspended?” the deputy asked.

At one point in the stop, McCall told the deputy the car actually belonged to her friend and she was just driving it.

“It’s not my vehicle, I just borrowed it,” she said. “If you just let me go home, I will stop driving.”

Per the arrest report, when asked if there were drugs in the car, McCall said she had a pipe and marijuana wax. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, marijuana wax contains highly concentrated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Later in the stop, after McCall got out of the car, deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag containing narcotics. The drugs added up to 4 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 2 grams of cocaine.

The one-time Dickson County resident, who said she had recently moved to Lawrence County, was immediately handcuffed and read her rights.

According to the arrest report, when asked about the bags of narcotics in the backseat, the suspect initially denied knowledge of the contraband. Even though she later admitted to knowing the drugs were meth, she allegedly maintained the contraband did not belong to her.

“It was definitely possession for resale, so just coming through the county with that amount of drugs and speeding is probably not a good idea,” Chief Deputy Mark Elrod told News 2.

This is an example of being proactive in law enforcement. Deputies were out patrolling, they clocked the vehicle speeding, they pulled that vehicle over, and it led to a lot more.

According to officials, McCall is being held in the Williamson County Jail under a $145,000 bond. Her charges include speeding, simple possession of drugs, manufacture/delivery and sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

Meanwhile, a check of McCall’s criminal history showed a simple assault last year out of Dickson County.