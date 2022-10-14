MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested in Mt. Juliet after they reportedly stole nearly $7,000 from an unlocked truck.

Mt. Juliet police said on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m., an officer saw a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary tag leaving the Tuscan Garden neighborhood. The officer stopped the SUV and searched it, leading to the discovery of multiple other altered tags, a window punch, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

While officers were investigating the traffic stop, other officers were called to the 5100 block of Giardino Drive for a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim told police he had nearly $7,000 in cash stolen from his unlocked truck while he was doing landscaping work on a nearby home. He reportedly withdrew the money from a Nashville bank. Home surveillance video revealed that the suspects involved in the traffic stop were the same suspects involved in the vehicle burglary, according to police.

Derrocl Vandedrick, 28, and 27-year-old Marcelius Quintrel Jones-Boutte, both of Houston, Texas were arrested. Vandedrick was charged with burglary, altered tag and driving without a license, while Jones-Boutte was charged with burglary and drug paraphernalia.

Police said the suspects followed the victim from into Mt. Juliet and to the construction site. Officers are still trying to determine if they followed the victim all the way from the Nashville bank. Items in the suspects’ car led officers to believe they had been traveling across the region.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. To remain anonymous, call 615-754-TIPS or click here.