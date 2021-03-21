Crews battle large fire at Captain D’s in Clarksville, traffic delays expected

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Fire Department is fighting a large fire at Captain D’s on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Clarksville Now reports the fire department responded to the fire at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Wilma Rudolph Blvd is closed while firefighters work to get the fire under control. At least one entrance to Governors Square Mall is also closed.

Staff and customers were able to exit the building safely and no injuries have been reported at this time.