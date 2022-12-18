SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of an accident in Smyrna that has closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway.

Smyrna Police Department said an accident happened in front of the Smyrna Event Center and all lanes of traffic on the parkway are closed. The eastbound ramp from Lowry to Sam Ridley Parkway is also closed.

Police said traffic is being redirected to Threet Industrial and Nolan Drive to Murfreesboro Road.

Life Flight is en route, according to police.