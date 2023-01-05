COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue.

Crews are working to clean up the accident that caused logs to fall from a truck and block the roadway near Williamsport Pike.

The northbound lanes are shut down and only one southbound lane is passable.

Commuters are urged to take alternate routes.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be shut down.