GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tracy City man has been arrested in connection with a residential fire in Grundy County last year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation by special fire investigators with the TBI were requested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a residential fire scene in the 400 block of Q Switch Road in Tracy City in January 2022. During the course of the investigation, investigators determined the fire was set intentionally. Further investigation identified Arthur Nunley, 68, as the person responsible for setting the fire.

The Grundy County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nunley with one count of Arson. Nunley was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Grundy County Jail.