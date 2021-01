ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor trailer fire has Interstate 65 northbound in Robertson County down to one lane.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fire happened at mile marker 104 on I-65 northbound near Bethel Road. Firefighters are working to put out the tractor trailer fire, which is on the right shoulder.

TDOT Smartway estimates the road to be cleared by 3 p.m.