ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor trailer fire caused major delays on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee, Kentucky state line early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:42 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Robertson County near mile marker 118.

Both southbound lanes remained closed early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish the flames. Motorists were diverted at the TN/KY state line to take Exit 121 as an alternate route.

According to TDOT, one of the southbound lanes has since reopened. Officials say the tractor trailer was hauling metal shavings.

No injuries toward the driver or emergency personnel were reported. It’s unknown when I-65 will fully reopen.

No other information was immediately released.