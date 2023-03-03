ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Robertson County motorists should expect heavy delays Friday morning due to a wreck and a fire involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 65 South.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said an overturned tractor-trailer was reported at mile marker 114 on I-65 shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, March 3, shutting down the southbound lanes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 troopers are investigating after the commercial vehicle crashed and caught on fire along the interstate.

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Management)

(Courtesy: Robertson County Emergency Management)

(Courtesy: Rebekah Hammonds/TDOT)

According to THP, there are reports of injuries from this incident, but there is no word on the nature or the number of injuries.

Officials did not provide an estimate of when I-65 South would reopen. However, they encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route while crews handle the wreck.