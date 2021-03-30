Tractor-trailer crash closes I-65 North in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 65 North in Robertson County Tuesday morning, leaving the semi dangling off a bridge over the Red River.

The crash happened near mile marker 116 around 5:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate near mile marker 112 onto Highway 31W. It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.