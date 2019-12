NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– A month-long campaign raised thousands dollars for Toys for Tots.

Jimmy Hiller is the owner of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical.

He took his grandkids yesterday to pick out gifts at Target.

Their goal is to bring the joy of Christmas to children who are less fortunate.

The money for the gifts came from a promise he and his company made to the organization.