NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This holiday season, while many families will load up on meals and gifts, there are still plenty of people who will not be able to have a merry Christmas. To that end, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.

Toys for Tots

The most recognizable organization providing toys for children in need at Christmas is the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, which partners with multiple organizations locally throughout Tennessee. In Nashville, the local impact of the 2021 campaign supported more than 21,000 children—21,969, to be exact—and distributed 47,505 toys.

To donate to the Davidson County Toys for Tots campaign, click HERE.

Last Minute Toy Store

Another local impact organization is the Last Minute Toy Store. In 2021, the organization “exceeded all previous records” by giving more than 7,500 children in need a merry Christmas they may not otherwise have had.

The program is hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Daron Hall, and will be held at the DCSO Services Center this year.

Registration for the Last Minute Toy Store begins Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., and shopping days for all registered families will take place from Friday, Dec. 16 to Monday, Dec. 19, according to LMTS.

For information on registering your child for the Last Minute Toy Store, click HERE.

Cheatham County Wide Toy Drive

In Cheatham County, one local CPA has taken the reins of a county-wide toy drive for the children in need in her community. Valerie Kemp’s toy drive benefits two Cheatham County organizations, Christmas Anonymous and The ARK.

“Toys can be dropped off at our office any time between now and December 2nd or at the courthouse square on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 am – 2 pm,” she said in announcing this year’s drive.

There are more than 500 Cheatham County children in need this year, she said in her announcement.

Kemp’s office is located at 106 Spring Street in Ashland City and is open from 8 a.m.— 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Kemp at 615-792-1766.

Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive

The Tullahoma Fire Department Toy Drive will hold its annual registration event from 9—11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St.

Only resident children of Tullahoma up to age 14 can qualify for registration. Parents or guardians must bring each child’s birth certificate and proof of residency in order to register their children. Social Security cards will not be accepted, but parents and guardians will be asked for the last five digits of their Social Security number.

Monetary donations will be accepted until Dec. 15. Toy donations will not be accepted until Dec. 1, but cash donations are accepted any time, per the fire department.

The toy distribution for registered children will take place Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at a location to be determined.

For more information, find the Tullahoma Fire Department on Facebook.

Hyundai of Cool Springs Toy Drive

This toy drive will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, dealer officials announced on social media. They will have a small bus that they hope to fill with toys that will be donated to the BGCMT.

Toy donations may be dropped off at the dealership, located at 201 Comtide Court, Franklin, TN 37067, through Dec. 12.

Recommended toys include soccer balls with cleats or footballs with gloves, Squishmallows, Magna tiles, walkie talkies, slime kits, VTech Smartwatches, Pokemon cards and Shopkins.

Franklin Firefighters’ 15th Annual Christmas Toy and Clothing Drive

Another Williamson County toy drive is hosted by the Franklin Fire Department. The department collects donations for toys and clothing to help Williamson County children in need each year. This is the 15th year of the drive; it will benefit more than 300 children identified by the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.

The drive has given coats, clothes, shoes and toys to the recipients over the years.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be accepted at Franklin fire stations, Franklin City Hall and Macy’s Cool Springs Galleria through Dec. 5. The gifst will be listed on the request cards at each location.

For the full list of drop-off locations, click HERE.