NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The little town of Wartrace is relatively quiet, but a tragic accident this week is making a lot of noise.

On September 7th, Police Chief Daniel Odeneal received news that five-year-old Zayden Bomar’s hand had been cut off after falling off a lawn mower he was riding with his mother.

“He’s a local kid that’s out here playing all the time,” Odeneal said. “I see him on my rounds.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Bomar was soon airlifted to Vanderbilt while Odeneal and volunteers searched the backyard. “We were trying to get whatever we could on ice to save.”

5-year-old Zayden Bomar (Source: Town of Wartrace).

Odeneal says he’s covered a lot of things in his career, but this situation was one of the toughest things he’s dealt with. “He’s a sweet little kid and to actually know someone personally that went through it…it’s hard to take.”

Alderman Brian Ross heard the news and soon town officials were working together to help Zayden and his family.

“We are asking for donations and those things mean a lot to the family because they have so much on their plate right now,” he said. “They may not be able to work. They may not be able to think about anything else other than the moment, so to have that burden of money and us being able to alleviate that is something we feel proud to do.”

As the community comes together, Odeneal hopes this accident will turn into a simple request.

“[This] needs to be a reminder to not let a small child on a lawn mower with you,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old they are. There needs to be one person operating a machine and in this case, this is an accident that turns tragic.”

Odeneal says they have decided to make Zayden the Chief Marshal of the Highway 41 toy convoy taking place on Sunday, November 6th.

The town is also collecting gift cards and other donations that can be dropped off at Town Hall, located at 29 Main Street East in Wartrace.