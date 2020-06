NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The town of Smyrna is remembering a fallen hero who died four years ago.

Officials posted in honor of Marine Captain Jeff Kuss’ memory on Tuesday afternoon.

Kuss died four years ago on June 2, 2016 in Smyrna after crashing during a practice flight for The Great Tennessee Airshow. A husband and father of two, Kuss was only 32-years-old at the time.

People remember Kuss as a hero and they respect his service and sacrifice.