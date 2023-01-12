ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Southeast Nashville residents impacted by rolling blackouts and extended power outages during the December holidays can talk to and hear directly from their power companies on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Tennessee State Representative John Ray Clemmons and Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles are hosting a town hall for residents to meet with TVA and NES officials on the topic.

“We want to make sure that everyone is fully informed and can have their serious questions and concerns answered,” said Representative Clemmons. “This is about government transparency and us providing necessary information to residents.”

The state reported the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit the hardest and longest during the blackouts due to multiple factors.

Clemmons and Styles said they have serious concerns about the infrastructure in Southeast Nashville and the lack of timely communication with impacted residents.

“This type of weather event was unprecedented, but you know, we appear to be having 100-year weather events every other year now, so it’s imperative for TVA and NES to plan accordingly,” said Clemmons. “And “I want them to come explain to the people I represent, why this happened, and assure us that this will not happen again and that they’re taking these proper steps and procedures.”

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.