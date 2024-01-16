NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A winter storm moved across Middle Tennessee on Sunday evening into Monday bringing heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures.

Preliminary snow totals show that much of Middle Tennessee saw anywhere from three to eight inches of snow. Due to below freezing temperatures, the snowfall could take a while to melt.

According to estimates, the Berry Hill neighborhood measured the highest total receiving nearly 9 inches of snow. Meanwhile, the Inglewood and Oak Hill areas each saw 8.5 inches and Hermitage received around 8.2 inches.

Areas below Davidson County: including Rutherford, Bedford, White and Coffee counties saw around two inches less of snow than Nashville. La Vergne got around 6.7 inches, Shelbyville saw 6.5 inches. Sparta, Wartrace and Manchester each saw approximately 6 inches of snow.

Although majority of Middle Tennessee received a downpour flurries, there were some areas that stayed below the 6-inch threshold. For example, Antioch received 5.5 inches. Meanwhile, Cookeville and Woodbury both saw less than five inches of snow.

According to National Weather Service Nashville (NWS), Nashville accumulated 7.6 inches of snow. Of that total, 6.3 inches occurred on Monday, Jan. 15, which broke the previous record of 2.2 inches back in 1944.

Based on data collected from the past 30 years, Nashville usually gets an average of 4.7 inches snow during each winter season, which begins in October and ends in March.

Therefore, Nashville received more than an entire winter’s worth of snow just from the Jan. 14- 15 winter storm.

