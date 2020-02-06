Tornado Watch in effect for south Middle TN. Flooding of roadways occurring.

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms are moving into southern parts of Middle Tennessee this evening where a Tornado Watch is in effect until 11pm.

Flooding is also an issue and could occur anywhere in Middle Tennessee, especially the east halves of the mid-state and south Kentucky.

Flood Watches

Flooding on a road in Tullahoma from Felisha Esparaza

Meanwhile, in northern Middle Tennessee, including the Nashville and surrounding Metro counties, thunderstorms are moving in with heavy downpours and lightning, creating a LOCALIZED FLOODING THREAT. BUT cooler temperatures in north Middle TN will spare that area from severe weather. The storms in the Nashville area are “elevated” meaning the warmer air is aloft. This does not allow the severe winds/tornadoes to affect the surface.

BUT in the warm moist air to the south damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are a threat.