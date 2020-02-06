1  of  26
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Tornado Watch in effect for south Middle TN. Flooding of roadways occurring.

Tornado Watch until 11pm

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms are moving into southern parts of Middle Tennessee this evening where a Tornado Watch is in effect until 11pm.

Flooding is also an issue and could occur anywhere in Middle Tennessee, especially the east halves of the mid-state and south Kentucky.

Flood Watches
Flooding on a road in Tullahoma from Felisha Esparaza

Meanwhile, in northern Middle Tennessee, including the Nashville and surrounding Metro counties, thunderstorms are moving in with heavy downpours and lightning, creating a LOCALIZED FLOODING THREAT. BUT cooler temperatures in north Middle TN will spare that area from severe weather. The storms in the Nashville area are “elevated” meaning the warmer air is aloft. This does not allow the severe winds/tornadoes to affect the surface.

BUT in the warm moist air to the south damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are a threat.

