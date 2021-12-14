NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The tornado count continues to grow from the storms Friday night into Saturday.

In Middle Tennessee, we are now up to 14 tornadoes. That makes 43 for the year, which is the most in a year in Middle Tennessee history.

The latest 3 tornadoes to be added were an EF1 tornado in Grundy County with winds of 90 mph, an EF0 in Giles County with winds of 70 mph and an EF0 tornado in Davidson County with winds of 85 mph. That tornado actually did damage near John C. Tune Airport and continued into Bordeaux.

Other parts of Middle TN got hit with damaging winds. Wind gusts were as high as 78 mph at BNA airport.

In Southern Kentucky, surveys are still ongoing, but there were also several tornadoes confirmed there, including two now in Bowling Green.

The EF3 tornado that leveled the Creekwood Ave neighborhood had winds of 165 mph sustained and there was an EF2 tornado confirmed south of Bowling Green — also in Warren County. Due to all that damage, schools in Warren County are closed until next year.

The tornado that hit Muhlenberg County and killed 11 people was actually part of a long track tornado that started in Fulton County, KY at 8:56 p.m. and lifted around 11:10 p.m. in Ohio County, KY. It had a path length of 128 miles and it was at least an EF-3 tornado. This one is still be surveyed and may have actually started all the way back in Jonesboro, Arkansas, which would make it the longest track tornado in U.S. history.

Of course, this is all still pending as experts continue to survey.