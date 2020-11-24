Torched port-a-potties damage state building in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several port-a-potties were set on fire near the Capitol in downtown Nashville late Monday night causing damage to a state office building.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue North and Doctor MLK Jr. Boulevard.

When the Nashville Fire Department arrived, they said they found seven porta-potties had been torched.

The heat from the fire broke out several windows at the John Sevier State Office Building, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.