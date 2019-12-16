‘Top to bottom’ look needed for juvenile justice system says Tennessee House leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee House majority leader wants a “top to bottom” legislative look at the state’s juvenile justice system.

It comes in the wake of four alleged juvenile offenders, two of them murder suspects, escaping from Nashville’s juvenile detention facility last month.

“To treat them like a 12-year-old who shoplifted a candy bar is ridiculous,” says Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth.

The last of the four juveniles was captured last week in Nashville, but questions remain about how they escaped.

As a former Sumner County assistant district attorney, Rep. Lamberth prosecuted juveniles before being elected to the Tennessee House.

“I think that is one of the things we need to look at top to bottom (is) how we deal with juveniles, juvenile crime and how we provide services to these juveniles to ensure they are successful,” the majority leader said last week in an interview.

He would like to see more authority given to juvenile court judges across the state to separate what might be considered hardened juvenile offenders from less violent ones.

“It can mean building facilities. It can mean utilizing facilities we currently have in different ways and it can always mean working with the private sector if properly supervised to provide that type of service,” added Rep. Lamberth. “But at the core of everything we do in the juvenile justice system is to ensure that our neighborhoods and Tennesseans are safe.”

How much money or potential change for the juvenile justice system could be addressed next month when House Republican leaders expect to outline before the legislative session begins.