SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The town of Smyrna is welcoming back the Top Gun Night Run 6K, which will benefit the memorial of Captain Jeff Kuss USMC.

Marine Captain Kuss was a Blue Angels pilot who lost his life in June of 2016 during a practice flight for The Great Tennessee Airshow in Smyrna. He was a husband, a father of two and only 32 years old.

After a grassroots campaign from community members and Blue Angel’s fans to build a tribute to Capt. Kuss, the town of Smyrna agreed.

Two years later, the memorial was unveiled. The centerpiece is an aircraft similar to the one Kuss flew – a Blue Angel F/A-18C Hornet, BUNO 163498, located at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

That’s where the race will be held on Sept. 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. The finish line will be at the memorial.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed encouraged people to register as soon as possible because the race is limited to only 600 participants. But families are welcomed to attend.

“This event is family-friendly, with spectators and runners enjoying live music and food trucks in the park. Top Gun Night Run is a great opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night.”

There’s a $50 entry fee that includes a T-shirt and a medal awarded at the finish line.

All proceeds will benefit the memorial. You can register online at this link.