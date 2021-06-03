‘Together in crisis:’ TWRA recognizes crews responding to deadly Percy Priest plane crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recognized the many first responders who worked to recover the wreckage from the deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake Memorial Day weekend.
Agency officials said the incident sent ‘shockwaves through the local community,’ but they were thankful for the crews who worked ‘tirelessly’ to achieve their common goal.
The department also shared pictures showing how everyone spent days responding to the scene.
WORKING TOGETHER IN CRISIS: A plane crash into J. Percy Priest Lake over the Memorial Day weekend sent shockwaves through the local community. County, State, and Federal authorities responded swiftly in a joint effort to secure the scene and recover the downed aircraft. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had personnel on scene throughout the weekend. We’d like to recognize the contribution of the Agency and those individuals.
On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Percy Priest Lake. Sgt. Matt Brian and Officer Ethan Davis along with several Rutherford County Sheriff Deputies and THP were first on scene and located the crash site. TWRA CPT Joe Campbell and CPT Matt Majors arrived shortly after with the ROV, a submersible sonar unit. The ROV was used to identify the parameters of the crash site while Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County EMS, Corps of Engineers and TWRA officers secured the scene and collected evidence. Several other TWRA officers including CPT Dale Grandstaff, LT Jim Hooper, SGT Brad Bagwell, Josh Landrum, Mark Vance, Clay Hetland, Matt Norman, and Ricky Lyle assisted with traffic control and evidence recovery on the water. Over the next 48 hours LTC Glenn Moates, CPT Campbell and CPT Majors along with other TWRA Officers identified parts of the plane with the ROV along with several pieces of evidence that were collected by divers from Rutherford Co, Metro Nashville PD, OEM and Wilson Co. SGT Jonathan Lee and officer Kaleb Stratton assisted RCSO and RCFR with scene security Saturday and Sunday nights.
We are thankful to work in a state where different agencies can and do work together so well, pooling resources and communicating efficiently towards a common goal.
All first responders did an outstanding job and worked tirelessly during this event. Agencies involved included COE, THP, TWRA, OEM, TEMA, RCSO, RCFR, RCEMA, RCEMS, SFD, LFD, WEMA, BOX 100, MNPD, Lascassas VFD, Almaville VFD. The NTSB and FAA will continue the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family of the victims of this accident.TWRA Facebook Page