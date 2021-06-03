‘Together in crisis:’ TWRA recognizes crews responding to deadly Percy Priest plane crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recognized the many first responders who worked to recover the wreckage from the deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake Memorial Day weekend.

Agency officials said the incident sent ‘shockwaves through the local community,’ but they were thankful for the crews who worked ‘tirelessly’ to achieve their common goal.

The department also shared pictures showing how everyone spent days responding to the scene.