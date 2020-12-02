tnAchieves looking for 2,000 more mentors by Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 2,000 mentors are needed to help high school seniors in Tennessee make the transition to college.

tnAchieves partners with The Tennessee Promise to provide help to more than 60,000 students across the state. An estimated 60% of them are the first in their family to enroll in higher education.

Mentors are responsible for checking-in with their assigned student an hour a month to provide encouragement and remind them of important deadlines.

“Our goal is to take that student that is maybe sitting in math class right now and thinks that they don’t have a path to college because maybe their family can’t afford it or maybe their high school GPA isn’t quite as high as they hoped it would be and provide them with this path that says college is affordable and we are going to support you through it,” said Graham Thomas, Deputy Director of Partnerships for tnAchieves.

During a normal school year, mentors visit their student in-person at school. Due to the pandemic, the program will take place entirely online this year. Although it will bring a different experience, there will be more opportunities to build strong connections.

“If there has been any positive in 2020 and moving the program online, it is the new infrastructure that we built what will really allow mentors to track students in a new way, so we really think this is a game changer,” Thomas said.

The program has more mentors signed up than this time last year. However, organizers were unable to make trips to recruit in-person, leading to some challenges.

“Our current mentor split is 70/30 in favor of female. As a volunteer trend we see across the country, women volunteer at higher rates than men, so we would certainly like to close that male gap,” Thomas said.

The switch to virtual also allows mentors to reach out to students in different counties across the state instead of a school nearby.

Each county is looking to recruit a specific amount of mentors. Some of Middle Tennessee’s smaller communities are still in need:

Montgomery County: 80

Rutherford County: 144

Sumner County: 64

Williamson County: 196

Putnam County: 44

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 4th. You can find the application HERE.