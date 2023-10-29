NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A number of parades and ceremonies are planned around Middle Tennessee for the second weekend in November as the nation honors those who have served in the armed forces.

In honor of the veterans who have served in the armed forces, the City of La Vergne will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the boardroom at City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., featuring several speakers and spending some time honoring and thanking military veterans.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9 a.m. in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on Third Street in downtown Clarksville. The keynote speaker is Air Force Master Sergeant (Ret) Joe Thomas, Jr. This year’s theme is “Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement.” The event will also be broadcast live on the Montgomery County Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

Clarksville

This Veterans Day, prepare to be amazed by an extraordinary evening filled with jaw-dropping illusions, laughter-inducing comedy, and mind-boggling juggling acts, all in honor of our brave service members. Host Jeff Bornstein is bringing together an incredible lineup of world-class performers for the Veterans Day Variety Show at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., with free admission for active-duty military and veterans. Tickets are $25 and may be reserved online here, by phone at 931-645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Come hear songs written and performed by veterans through Operation Song at the Country Music Hall of Fame for its Veterans Day Celebration. Hear the stories of veterans as they have written them to music and support and empower them here locally. The event takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The annual salute to those who served our country in Williamson County is set for Friday, Nov. 10 in downtown Franklin. The Veterans Day parade begins promptly at 11 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families. The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950.

Lebanon

The Wilson County Veterans Day parade is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 11. The parade will start at the Library on West Main and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza, followed by the Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Those with dog tags are encouraged to wear them proudly. For more parade information, contact organizer Bill Moss at info@vfwpost5015.org.

Murfreesboro

After a three-year hiatus, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System said it has revived its annual Veterans Day parade. The parade will be held one week prior to Veterans Day at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, 3400 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129. Entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m. This year’s theme will highlight prisoners of war (POW) and missing in action (MIA) veterans, the health center said. This event is free and open to the public. There will be food, activities, and resources for veterans to enroll in VA to receive healthcare.