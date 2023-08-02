NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet truck driver said he narrowly escaped death after a bullet hit his navigation system in Nashville last week.

Jim Bright was driving on I-24 last Thursday when a person in a truck next to him allegedly fired a gun into his front window. Metro Nashville police have called it an apparent road rage incident and are still searching for the suspect.

“I was going down I-24 westbound. I passed Bell Road, I was stopped in traffic, no one was going anywhere,” Bright said. “We were bumper to bumper.”

He said that’s when a driver in a black Ford pick-up truck attempted to merge. “Well, I can’t back this thing up or forward, so he got mad, threw a drink out his driver’s side window.”

The next thing Bright knew, someone in the backseat pulled out a gun. A bullet then came straight through his front window. “It came in an angle and hit the windshield.”

Bright said, thankfully, the bullet hit his navigation system. He also showed News 2 the copper jacket from the bullet.

“You see more and more road rage in Nashville and it’s all senseless shooting for nothing,” Bright said.

He said it could have been much worse, as he recalleds the Christmas day shooting on I-24 when Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident.

“You don’t expect things like this to happen. You hear about it, but you don’t think things like this will happen in Nashville,” Bright said. “Traffic is not going to go any faster just because you are mad, it makes no sense.”

Metro police said the driver contacted police after a picture of his truck circulated on social media. However, police are still searching for the shooter who they said was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-CRIME.