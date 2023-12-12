NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner and coach of a gymnastics academy lost his business and livelihood in Saturday’s EF-2 tornado.

Charles Harding has taught thousands of kids bar, beams, vaulting, and floor work, but according to parents, he also teaches gentleness, kindness, and confidence.

“He helps them to realize that they can achieve what they thought was impossible,” said Lindsay Payne, a former student and parent of gymnasts.

“He is absolutely wonderful with little ones, and you can’t take that for granted,” added Mary Elise Laman, another parent of gymnasts.

Harding has owned and coached at the Charles Harding Gymnastics Academy for 38 years, but his business was gone within minutes. His gym lost garage doors, a wall, and parts of the ceiling, damaging most of his equipment.

“The gym is gone, but I am alive and I have more life to life, and I want to live it to the fullest that I can, and to me, that means being involved with people,” Harding said.

Having lived through the EF-4 “Terrible Tuesday” tornado in 1979, Charles said the worst part of both experiences has been piecing his life back together again.

“I wake up in the morning and I think, ‘Gosh, did this really happen? Where is my business, and where are my people?'” Harding said.

Yet his impact on the athletes and their parents over the years is permanent. Now, the gymnasts and friends are raising money through a GoFundMe account to bring it back.

“This is his purpose and my goodness, this man is in his 60s, and he looks the exact same as he did when I was 10 years old,” Payne said.

“I would love to be here teaching them and laughing with them and teaching quality gymnastics, and at the same time having just a lot of fun with them,” Harding said. “And that’s not possible right now, but hopefully in the near future.”