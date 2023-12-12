HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Moments before a tornado blew through, families were enjoying a fun Saturday afternoon at a popular bowling alley and arcade. But the tornado had other plans, tearing the roof off that building.

New video shows the moments after the storm hit Big Play Entertainment Center in Hendersonville.

“A lot of people were just sitting there. A lot of people weren’t moving,” said Kasey McCarty, describing the eerie moments after the tornado hit the popular entertainment center.

“There was rain coming down. I watched it just a little. And then I just closed my eyes, and I did this,” said 4-year-old Kennedy McCarty, reenacting how she held on to her mom for safety.

The McCarty family was there for a Christmas office party. “It was a lot of fun. A great party. A wonderful celebration for his work,” said Kasey.

But, that celebration stopped abruptly when Kasey received a weather alert on her phone.

“My mom’s phone went off. And there was like a tornado outside. And it said, ‘Please take cover,'” said little Kennedy.

The McCartys are from Cookeville, they remember all too well the deadly 2020 tornado.

“I don’t take the alerts lightly,” said Kasey. “I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘What’s the protocol? We’ve got to do something. There are hundreds of people here and we are just playing.'”

Kasey said the workers had customers take shelter in the food court.

“The only thing that was near us was the Oculus game. And it had a fence that was nailed into the ground,” said Kasey. “Then the power went out; the building started to shake. We grabbed each other’s hands really tight and we just just locked eyes. And you know that moment when you’re saying something without having to say it…And at that moment, the tornado is coming through and ripping the building apart. And I’m watching a tornado.”

It was mere minutes from the phone alert to the roof getting blown off.

“It felt like it lasted forever, but it was so fast,” said Kasey.

“Pipes flying. Debris. I said, ‘Please help us be safe and no one get hurt. And the tornado will go away,'” said 8-year-old Kayden McCarty.

And it did go away, leaving the McCarty family both rattled and grateful. “I know the community suffered loss and tragedy and devastation, but I am so thankful for the lives that were not lost, because every single person in that building, we walked out alive,” said Kasey.