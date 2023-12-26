CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many Nashvillians, Christmas is spent around the tree celebrating with family. However, for Sarah Tinio, it’s a day she will spend alone while figuring out her next steps after a tornado destroyed her home.

“Today is just kind of another day,” said Clarksville resident Sarah Tinio. “I’m just grateful that we are alive, but at the same time, I don’t know if it’s something I will ever forget.”

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Clarksville tornado impacted nearly 1,000 homes — 114 of which were destroyed and 268 that suffered major damage.

For a single mother of three and a first-time homeowner, the damage, both mental and physical, is overwhelming.

“Finally, it kind of calmed down, and we came out,” recalled Tinio. “There was glass everywhere. My roof was gone. It was just something that you’d never think you’d go through.”

This Christmas, her kids and grandbaby are far away from the wreckage in Texas with family while she tries to create a home for them all to return to.

“That’s something that I am overjoyed about, that they get to still experience Christmas away from all this,” Tinio said. “For me, it’s just a matter of starting over, for them, you know, readjusting when they get back, you know, just trying to make it as normal as possible.”

At this time, Sarah Tinio said they will be renting with the hope of rebuilding. In order to rent, the family will have to rehome one of the four family pets.

“What was most important is just getting a home for the family, and although we are losing one pet, it’s still, you know – I know it’s my son’s dog- but I’m still just grateful that we found a place,” said Tinio.

Despite all the destruction and spending the holidays alone, Sarah is optimistic.

“For me, I just focus more on God and that we are alive and that we get to celebrate another day,” she said.

The Clarksville mother told News 2 the only thing she wants for Christmas is to have a future Christmas together again in a home they can call their own.

If you want to help Sarah and her family, click here to donate to their GoFundMe.