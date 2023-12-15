HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, two Tennessee senators joined Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary to check out the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that hit the region last weekend.

“We’ve seen the homes that have been damaged, people are out of their homes. This is a real tragedy,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).

Media members weren’t invited to join the lawmakers on tour, but they both expressed sympathy for the storm victims in a news conference afterward.

“The families that have sustained death and injury, we are concerned with those families also, and our hearts just break for them when you see this devastation,” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said.

According to Clary, although there were no serious injuries or deaths in Hendersonville from the tornado, it’s going to take time for the city and its residents to rebuild.

“We have a lot of people that are going to be out of houses, and they’re going to be out of jobs,” Clary said.

However, he said volunteers’ efforts are already making an impact: “We see just a drastically different Hendersonville than we did a week ago, but also than we did three or four days ago, so long-term, it has gotten much better.”

Blackburn and Hagerty also praised Tennesseans for living up to the Volunteer State’s nickname.

“The local folks have worked night and day to help their neighbors, to help their friends, even help people that they don’t know. That’s the Tennessee way, the volunteer way,” Hagerty said.

Clary said local officials are still trying to identify all those who lost their jobs and homes on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“What we hope to do at some point is to, honestly, write a check to the people who have been unemployed right before Christmas,” the Hendersonville mayor said.

Those impacted by last weekend’s severe weather are encouraged to reach out to the United Way of Sumner County for assistance.