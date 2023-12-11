CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the weekend, a series of tornadoes ripped through 11 Middle Tennessee counties, leaving six dead and dozens injured.

“I feel for those who had a total loss because material things can be replaced,” Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) said. “But some things cannot be replaced, and you feel for them.”

One of the tornadoes tore the roof off of Glynn’s apartment.

“I do have to move and relocate,” he said. “But that’s just part of what I do, and my main focus is just helping the people around Clarksville to recover and get back on their feet.”

In Clarksville, near West Creek Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, the impact was arguably the worst.

Take a drive nearby and you’ll see block after block, home after home, destroyed.

Saturday, Tennessee declared a level three State of Emergency, meaning the state can more easily access government resources.

“It really just removes some of the normal bureaucratic safeguards that exist,” Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan said. “We go to an emergency footing to allow us to be very, very responsive.”

Still, recovery is not a sprint. In fact, some parts of Middle Tennessee haven’t even fully recovered from the 2020 tornadoes.

“Recovery takes a long time,” Sheehan said. “Whenever I visit Cookeville and Putnam County and parts of East Nashville and Germantown that were really devastated by the tornadoes that night, you can still see the scars of those tornadoes and the scars of that disaster.”

It’s a slow process, one Glynn wouldn’t mind seeing the state pick up a bit.

“I mean the state…I’m still wondering, I don’t want to be critical of the state because I know we need the resources,” he said. “I do believe the state will come through.”

Regardless, Tennessee perseveres.

“We know how to come together,” Glynn said. “The one thing about us is we know as neighbors, we join hands and in this community, we lock arms.”

Sheehan said the best way to help is to donate cash to reputable organizations throughout the state.