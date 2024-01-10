NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 9, 2023, News 2 was able to show viewers this live view on television of the tornado in northern Davidson County, courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), who pointed one of its traffic cameras toward the storm.

(Source: WKRN and TDOT SmartWay)

This likely saved lives. Meteorologist, including News 2’s Davis Nolan, believe that when people actually see a tornado on live TV, they are more likely to take action during a Tornado Warning. Seeing is believing.

So News 2 was wondering: Who had the wisdom to pan the TDOT traffic camera away from the roads and follow the tornado?

Meet Tammy Knotts, a technician at TDOT’s Traffic Management Center.

Tammy Knotts (Photo: WKRN)

“OEM (Office of Emergency Management) called me and they asked me to pull up Camera 20 here and just point it southbound and to just point it at the sky, and we watched this terrible cloud just drop a funnel cloud across I-65,” Knotts said. “And they watched it with us. They had it pulled up and one of my co-workers was following it across the interstate. By the time that it hit the ground, we knew that we had something here, and we needed to make sure that everybody knew.”

(Photo: WKRN and TDOT SmartWay)

Knotts immediately called OEM back to make sure they were seeing the tornado. She also called the Goodlettsville Police Department to make sure they knew the situation.

Here is a thank you letter the police department sent after the event:

(Courtesy of Goodlettsville Police Department and TDOT)

A job well done!