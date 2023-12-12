SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — While no deaths have been reported out of Springfield, the damage the Robertson County town sustained in Saturday’s tornado outbreak was devastating.

The Springfield Fire Department’s station house 2 on Bradley Drive sustained major damage from the ferocious winds. News 2 traveled to Springfield to survey the damage and days later it is still very evident how powerful the storm was that tore across Highway 41.

It destroyed warehouses and multiple businesses in the Kroger shopping center. It not only peeled the side of the Kroger supermarket but also wrecked multiple cars in the Kroger parking lot. A 2×4 launched like a spear into the side of a blue Hyundai.

“I never served in the military or a war, but that was a scene I could sort of see it being like,” said Lt. Zack Hooper of the Springfield F.D.

When it all went down, Hooper and his Station 2 firefighters were running from call to call. “To be in that call was a blessing, in disguise for us to not have been here.”

Little did they know, while they were out helping others, the storm blew up their fire hall.

The bay doors were blasted in. The windows to the kitchen exploded, scattering glass across the dinner table. Utility trailers were flipped upside down.

Video from the station shows a relative calm, and then in the blink of an eye, complete violence as the storm blows through.

“It’s easy to take some of this stuff for granted when it doesn’t affect you personally. It did this week. It affected a lot of people,” said Hooper.

Perhaps most striking of all is the firefighter pickup truck still parked in the front of the station. There is a full-sized utility pole that has crushed the front windshield and much of the top of the truck.

Thankfully the owner of the truck, a new firefighter, was out with his crew helping others, and not sitting in his pickup. Had he been, the risk of serious injury would be very high.

Thankfully nobody was hurt. While crews continue to repair the station, firefighters at station 2 are working out of it.

Lt. Hooper said his firefighters appreciate the outpouring of love and lunches that community members have been sharing with them since the storms.