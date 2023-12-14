SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Springfield church is picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado ripped its roof clean off and damaged all of its electrical equipment Saturday, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Red River Assembly of God in Springfield was holding a funeral service with more than 130 people when the church’s pastor, Jan Hagerman, known as “Pastor Buddy,” said his wife received a text warning them about the tornado.

“She got a text from our daughter and said that one had already touched down in Clarksville and in Cedar Hill, and it was headed this way,” Hagerman recalled. “There were still a few folks here, and we told them about the urgency, that we needed to get out, and that’s when we exited the building. At 4:30, my next-door neighbor called and said our roof was in his parking lot.”

On Thursday, Dec. 14, local pastors gathered at Red River Assembly of God to help with the cleanup.

Chris Brown — an employee at Restore Built, which provides pre-disaster planning and post disaster services for churches and other businesses — has seen his fair share of destruction.

“It always leaves devastation, any time a tornado touches down,” Brown said. “I tell people all the time, what it does is it leaves you without power, and it kind of leaves you powerless.”

Other businesses in Springfield, including a warehouse with millions of dollars’ worth of tobacco inside, were destroyed.

“It’s heartbreaking because so many of the businesses around here, they’re shut down, they’re doing like what we’re doing, trying to salvage everything that we can, but they’re doing a great job trying to get back to normal,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman told News 2 the devastation is unbelievable, but the fact that other pastors and friends have come together to help support the church is proof of the great community in Springfield and Robertson County.

“Some people say that they’re Christian, but other people, they show it by the lives that they live, and it’s just great to see people of other faiths come in and help and to minister to us,” Hagerman said. “We are typically a church that we like to be on the other end of giving, and it’s kind of a different role for us to receive, but it’s wonderful to see the community and other churches come together.”

Other area churches have offered Red River Assembly of God their spaces to hold worship services until the building is repaired.

Red River Assembly of God also launched a GoFundMe to help cover some of the repair costs. To donate, click here.

Meanwhile, Hagerman told News 2 the church is still in need of volunteers to help with the cleanup.