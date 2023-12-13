CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one thing to lose everything you own. It’s another to lose someone you love. Eric Davis lost both.

Donna Allen, 59, was one of the six people who died in the tragic Dec. 9 tornadoes.

Allen, mother of nine and grandmother of 17, was visiting Clarksville from Florida and planned to spend the month of December with her son, Eric Davis.

“She loved being here and wanted to spend Christmas and New Year’s with us,” Davis said.

Davis told News 2 he and his mother huddled in the bathroom of his home as the EF-3 tornado ripped through Clarksville. His home on Henry Place Blvd. took a direct hit.

“We rolled maybe two or three times, and it was so quick. It did not last a minute,” Davis said. “Before I knew it I looked up and there was an opening, and I moved the board out of the way, and I immediately got up to check on her. She was alive at that point in time, and she just kept saying, ‘Oh Lord, oh God, oh God,’ and I knew she was completely terrified.”

Davis’ neighbors and strangers ran over to the rubble pile to help Allen, but she ultimately lost her life in the storm.

Davis described his mother as “the life of the party” and “an amazing soul” who always found the positive in life.

“She was so genuine and really cared, and to know her was literally to love her. Even in the saddest of times, she found some way to turn it around and make it a joyous occasion,” Davis said. “Those last moments for me is disbelief, because my mom has been through so much stuff, so to think a tornado in the month of December was the thing, it’s just crazy.”

Davis not only lost his mother, but he and his four children lost everything they own. What used to be their home on Henry Place Blvd. is now a pile of rubble and wood.

However, Davis told News 2 he is grateful to be alive, despite his injured leg, and he is thankful for the support he’s received so far.

“I have people around me that are reminding me that, Eric, there are people who want to help you and you have to allow these people to help you, because you have to rebuild,” he said. “Even in this moment, it’s planning a funeral, making sure my mom’s okay, and once that’s done, my kids and I have to start all over.”

Davis will cling to the memories he and his mother shared the night before she died watching her favorite movie, Jack Frost, on the couch.

Luckily, he was able to save his mother’s jewelry case from the rubble, along with some family photos.

Davis’ coworkers created a GoFundMe to help cover his mother’s funeral costs and other expenses. To donate, click here.