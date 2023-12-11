NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As officials work to help families impacted by the storm, some agencies are focusing on helping pets, especially those that need to be reunited with their owners.

Montgomery County Animal Control officials said they’ve taken in nearly a dozen lost animals between Sunday and Monday morning. Many of those animals are not microchipped and officials added they expect to get more calls as the week progresses.

Right now, certain shelter fees are being waived, including re-claiming fees for lost pets. There are still several areas animal control officials said they’re unable to get to due to storm damage. However, the public has also stepped up during this time by finding and holding lost pets instead of bringing them in until animal control can access some hard-to-reach communities.

This a big help considering the shelter was nearly at capacity before the storms hit.

“It’s very unfortunate and we’re doing our best to reunite those pets with their owners. We have some here actually that we’ve already located the owners, but we’re just holding on to those pets for right now until they can get their situation figured out,” said Dave Kaske, the director of Montgomery County Animal Control. “I’ve just been overwhelmed with seeing the number of people taking in pets, dogs, cats, lizards, some snakes. Just keeping them warm and safe during this time and it’s just, for us, it’s overwhelming to see the outpouring of caring by this community.”

Pictured are some of the animals that are now at the shelter following the storm.

(Source: Montgomery County Animal Control) (Source: Montgomery County Animal Control) (Source: Montgomery County Animal Control) (Source: Montgomery County Animal Control)

If you’d like to donate in Montgomery County, the animal control shelter is in need of dog and cat food, towels, blankets, and kitty litter. You can drop off the donations at 616 North Spring Street in Clarksville. Officials said they are also in need of volunteers for those who would like to give their time.

Some pets have also found their way into county shelters and others into the homes of community members. Portland resident Trevor Owen found this dog on his back porch while walking his dog last night.

He was found in Portland near the main road on State Route 52 that heads toward Gallatin.

The dog doesn’t have any tags, but Owen said he appears to be well taken care of and his family is prepared to look after him until he can find his way back home.

“He ended up being this really friendly, really nice dog. I got him to come over. He let himself right inside into the nice warm air. He laid down, we gave him a lot of treats, posted him on Facebook,” said Owen. “It’s definitely painful seeing everything that’s happened and knowing that some are either abandoned, don’t know where they are. I hate hearing that.”

Owen said the dog answers to the name “Scrap.”

If this is your dog, you can email Owen at trevorowen050@gmail.com.