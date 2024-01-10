HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville will remain closed over the next several months due to extensive tornado damage.

The area suffered heavy damage after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Hendersonville on Saturday, Dec, 9, 2023.

“The damage we have currently will take a comprehensive effort,” said Operations Project Manager Freddie Bell.

Bell said 80% of the area took a direct hit and 50% of the area’s trees were destroyed.

The Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville is currently closed after suffering extensive damage from the December tornado. (Source: Nashville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Two shelters were deemed a complete loss, while another shelter on the property was severely damaged.

“We are speaking about a massive debris field, tree salvage, landscaping,” said Bell. “We’re talking about infrastructure. We’re talking about everything from trash cans to grills, sidewalks, picnic tables. (It will be) a holistic rebuild of the recreation area.”

Right now, Bell said the Corps. of Engineers are working on a plan to hopefully reopen the boat ramp in late February or early March.

The rest of the area will take several months as they work to fund and award contracts to fully restore and rebuild the park.

“We recognize that Rockland is a highly visited, (and) that the community is passionate about its use,” said Bell. “But right now with the extent of the damage its just impossible for us to reopen it until we clear it and restore the area.”

Bell added right now it’s still too early to determine just how much restoration efforts will cost or when they will reopen the park.

Their field staff will work to adjust to Rockland Recreation being closed and will work to help assist the public in finding other alternative parks in the area.