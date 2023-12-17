NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just over a week after a deadly tornado outbreak tore through Middle Tennessee, the American Red Cross shared a major update about the shelters operating in two of the communities hit the hardest by the severe weather.

According to officials, the shelter managed by Red Cross at the Madison Community Center will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Meanwhile, the Clarksville shelter will move at 2 p.m. that day from Northeast High School to Park Lane Church of the Nazarene at 225 Cunningham Lane.

However, both shelters are still open and available to individuals and families who need help on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Red Cross said it is working closely with emergency management and government officials in the areas affected by the devastating tornadoes from Saturday, Dec. 9.

If you are evacuating to a Red Cross shelter, you are asked to bring essential items for each of your family members, including:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

For the latest information on the open Red Cross shelter locations in Middle Tennessee, click here.

Besides operating the shelters, officials said Red Cross has been out in the storm-impacted areas, providing water and snacks to those in need, as well as clean-up kits featuring tarps, shovels, gloves, and cleaning supplies.

Red Cross said it it also helping residents whose homes have sustained significant structural damage due to the severe weather. If you need Red Cross assistance, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

If you live in one of the communities hit by the tornadoes, you are asked to be mindful when returning home or going out in the area. Officials provided the following safety tips:

Avoid storm-damaged areas so you don’t put yourself at risk from the effects of the storm.

Continue listening to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions since access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

Help people who may need special assistance, such as infants, children, and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

Watch your animals closely, keeping them under your direct control.

“All Red Cross assistance is provided free of charge and made possible by the generosity of the public,” the organization said in a Sunday afternoon statement.

If you want to donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters, follow this link or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. To become a Red Cross volunteer click here.