NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Power crews with Nashville Electric Service have reconnected a significant amount of customers to the power grid following Saturday’s deadly tornadoes, with just under 3,000 customers still without power.

NES announced Tuesday afternoon that progress on the reconnections has continued around the clock since the storms cleared this weekend, thanking customers for their patience after two substations took direct hits from the tornadoes.

“Our crews are working around the clock in rotating shifts and will keep working until every single customer has power,” the power company said, noting crews from Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana in town to assist in the efforts.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, NES said there were about 2,800 customers without power, most of those in the Hendersonville area, though there were additional pockets of outages along the storm line.

“This is a significant improvement from the 48,000 at the storm’s peak,” NES said.

The storm broke 189 power poles, which crews have spent time overnight digging holes for replacements, but it would take time to get them all set and energized. So far, NES said they have replaced 50 of the broken poles.