NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee officials have identified all six people killed during the tornado outbreak over the weekend.

In Davidson County, specifically Nesbitt Drive in Madison, authorities said strong winds toppled a mobile home onto another, claiming the lives of 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, along with his neighbors, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son, Anthony Elmer Mendez.

Officials said Perez’s 7-year-old son and Dalton’s 10-year-old son were both inside their respective homes at the time of the incident. They were both transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, officials in Clarksville released the identities of the three people killed in the tornado.

The Clarksville Police Department said Donna Allen, 59, of Florida, Stephen Kwaah Hayes, 34, of Clarksville, and Arlan Coty, 10, of Clarksville, lost their lives in the storm.

The police department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services all responded to 911 calls as the tornado came through the area.