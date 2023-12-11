HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon/evening, many people were home. In a lot of cases, that means they were safe. However, that also means they were away from some of the places most important to them, like their businesses and their church homes.

Inside the Center Point Church, it was a somewhat familiar prayer, but it was anything but familiar for those who attended The Movement Church just 10 minutes down the street.

“It never crossed my mind that everything would be different just minutes later,” said Pastor Daniel Johnson of The Movement Church.

On Monday night, Pastor Johnson and his congregation met inside Center Point Church. Center Point opened its doors to them after The Movement Church was hit and destroyed during Saturday’s severe weather.

“We were in the closet, but we could hear the news and started to hear about where the path was going,” described Johnson. “There was a haunting feeling that they’ve described exactly where our church is.”

What he saw on Saturday was unimaginable.

“I will never forget pulling into that parking lot and seeing nearly seven years [snap] gone,” Johnson said.

On Saturday night, multiple tornadoes tore through 11 Tennessee counties. Hendersonville was one of the communities hit the hardest. Flat land and piles of debris now occupy spots where homes and businesses used to stand.

“The waves crashed over the church Saturday night, but the foundation wasn’t moved,” he described. “Everything looked like party streamers, from electric wires to air ducts. There was glass pushed backward. It looked like someone took a rocket launcher right into the church.”

The destruction serves as a reminder of how fast things can turn in Middle Tennessee, even outside the usual storm season.

“I know people continually reach out and ask, ‘How can we help?’ I think our mind goes out to those business owners. You know we don’t sell a product, we’re here to preach the good news, but people who can’t sell pizza, can’t do the hair and makeup that they did next door to us. Those guys are out of luck, and it never crossed my mind that we would be in this spot today,” Johnson said.

Even in the dark, the impact the weather has had on Hendersonville is clear as day.

“We lost our gathering space, but we didn’t lose our church,” he said.

The Movement Church is now looking for a temporary space to hold service every week. Johnson said his congregation is taking everything in strides and is thankful no one was inside when the storm hit.