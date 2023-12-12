NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now is the time to support Music City and the makers and creators who live here.

As deadly tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, killing six people and damaging dozens more homes and businesses, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC) has created a special shirt that benefits the ongoing tornado relief efforts.

According to Jake Szczepanski with the NCVC, Project 615 is a brand that gives back to the Hero Program, which helps families and students facing homelessness. All proceeds raised from the sale of Project 615 merchandise stays in Nashville to help those in need.

The latest collection of Project 615 merchandise will donate the proceeds to help those affected by the Saturday tornadoes.

“We just announced this yesterday, on the heels of the unfortunate events,” Szczepanski told News 2 on Dec. 12. “We’re excited to support Nashville and the people who need the help.”

For every shirt sold, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Music City Inc. Foundation to be donated directly to those in need of aid. To purchase a Nashville Strong shirt and help those affected by the tornadoes, click HERE.