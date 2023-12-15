SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roofing companies have been flooded with calls since tornadoes damaged thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

“Today’s Friday, and I have a total of 23 claims myself,” Jeff Richfield told News 2 after he arrived at a Springfield home to inspect a roof, marking his first stop of many for the day.

Richfield’s business, Music City Roofers, has become very busy since this weekend’s deadly tornado outbreak. According to Richfield, his whole team successfully filed 70 claims by Monday, Dec. 11.

From sun up to sun down, Richfield said he and his staff have been out inspecting roofs damaged by the severe weather: “I’ve literally been in houses where half the house was standing and half was missing, with the Christmas tree inside.”

After checking in with those affected by the storm, Richfield climbed up on the Springfield roof to search for various things on Friday, Dec. 15.

“We’re looking for creased shingles, number one; we’re looking for shingles that are blown off; we’re looking for exposed decking; we’re looking for holes in the deck from trees that fell down,” Richfield explained.

However, he’s not the only person out looking to help.

“I lost my home in a natural disaster,” said Douglas Quinn. “My insurance company hired an engineering firm, who created a fraudulent report to say that the damage was already there.”

Quinn is the executive director of the American Policyholder Association. He recently flew in to help teach storm victims how to get what they’re owed by their insurance companies.

“We just want to make sure that people who are victims of a disaster are not victimized again by either the insurance company or, more often, the people the insurance company hires to help with claims,” Quinn told News 2.

Quinn recommends taking as many pictures of damage as possible, hiring a professional to inspect your home, and considering having a friend come in to help.

“Oftentimes, it’s good to have someone go through this with you, somebody who wasn’t impacted that can sort of advise you, not do things for you, but just sort of have another set of ears there that can help advise you and keep you focused on what you need to do to rebuild and get back home,” Quinn explained.

Meanwhile, Richfield said he expects he’ll be staying busy for quite some time: “The last tornado, we had enough business for about a year and a half, so I’m thinking that this one’s going to carry us well into 2024.”

To learn more about how to avoid insurer fraud after natural disasters, click here.