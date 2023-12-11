NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During a press conference Monday morning, Nashville Electric Service officials confirmed the fireball seen across Nashville during the deadly tornado outbreak was from an electrical substation.

The damaged station is NES’s North substation located in Madison. It sustained significant damage as the tornado blew through, including its control building and its interior structure.

NES North substation (Courtesy: Nashville Electric Service)

As of Monday afternoon, more than 4,000 customers still do not have electricity. NES reported crews have worked around the clock in freezing temperatures to successfully restore power to the 45,000 initially without electricity.

The largest NES outages are in the Madison, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Saundersville Road and Old Hickory Lake areas. NES reported at least 150 poles were broken in the storm.

The utility is making progress on restorations, stating “a significant portion of the repairs in progress are to NES substations and transmission systems severely damaged by the storm. The NES team will continue to work around the clock until power is restored to all.”