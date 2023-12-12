NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service (NWS) offices from Nashville, Paducah, and Louisville have been busy surveying the damage from Saturday’s storms in portions of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Weather officials have determined as of Tuesday, seven tornadoes touched down as storms moved through the region.

More survey results could still come in with additional details.

In Davidson and Sumner counties, teams viewed Madison, Hendersonville, Gallatin area, but they still need to survey portions of Davidson County.

In the Madison-Hendersonville area, the NWS determined an EF-2 tornado occurred on Saturday, Dec. 9 with 120-125 mph peak winds and a path width of 400 yards. NWS said the length of the tornado from Madison to the Gallatin area was 30 miles.

You can read the full damage survey from NWS’ Nashville office by clicking here.

In Montgomery County and Clarksville, the NWS classified the damage to be from an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds.

As the tornado moved into Southern Kentucky, the Paducah NWS survey team found EF-2 damage with 125 mph winds occurred in Todd County. The storm continued into Logan County, where the Louisville NWS office picked up the survey and determined an EF-2 tornado had occurred there with 115 mph winds.

In Warren County, an EF-1 was determined just south of Bowling Green. This was likely from the same storm that went through Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties, but it had not remained on the ground all the way to Warren County and hence is considered a separate tornado.

On Monday, NWS Nashville continued their storm surveys. In Dickson County, an EF-2 tornado caused damage in the Cumberland Furnace community. This storm had peak winds at 125 mph, with a path width of 300 yards, and traveling just over five miles. It lasted for approximately six minutes.

Also on Monday, NWS Nashville confirmed a second EF-2 tornado caused damage near White Bluff.

In Robertson County, the southeast side of Springfield was hit by an EF-2 tornado with winds at 120 mph and a path width of 400 yards. It lasted for about four minutes.

On Tuesday, NWS officials determined a seventh tornado touched down in the Stewart County/West Montgomery County area. The tornado began in Indian Mound, located in eastern Stewart County, and traveled into western Montgomery County. This tornado was rated an EF-1 with winds at 110 mph, 75 miles wide, and a length of just over seven miles.

The time the tornado was on the ground has yet to be released.

For more context on tornado descriptions, the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

​EF0: 65 to 85 mph

EF1: 86 to 110 mph

EF2: 111 to 135 mph

EF3: 136 to 165 mph

EF4: 166 to 200 mph

EF5: More than 200 mph

The total number of tornadoes in Middle Tennessee is now up to 19 for the year. That is more than double the typical average number of nine.