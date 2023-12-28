NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three more counties in Middle and West Tennessee have been approved for federal disaster recovery funding, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday.

Cheatham, Gibson and Stewart counties were added this week, making it seven total counties in the area that have been approved for federal disaster recovery from FEMA from the deadly Dec. 9 tornadoes.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community,” Lee said. “I thank our federal partners for granting resources to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

The Expedited Major Disaster Declaration was approved Dec. 13. The deadline for those in the affected counties to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance is Feb. 12.

“Since receiving the approval of the Expedited Major Disaster Declaration, we have continued to work with the other tornado-impacted counties,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “The survivors in these counties suffered a loss just as much as those that were initially declared, and we remain persistent in our efforts to get them as much help as we can.”

Individuals in the affected areas can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) online at any time, through the FEMA mobile app or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Those eligible for the IA program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or underinsured disaster losses.