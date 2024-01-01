HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Along Main Street in Hendersonville, businesses are carrying the weight of last year’s tornado into this year as they continue clean-up efforts.

Salon and lash studio Lyric House Beauty Co. had a tree in the middle of its roof during the Dec. 9 tornado. The roof is damaged, the gas line is broken, the windows are smashed, and the power is still out 23 days later. The business has been at a standstill ever since.

“If I could pick any time for this not to happen, it would be the exact dates it happened,” said Elise LaSasso, Lyric House owner and stylist. “December 9 is, you know, a couple Saturdays before Christmas.”

However, this is not the first time the salon has experienced a complete closure.

Lyric House opened in 2020, the same night of the March 2 tornado. The store delayed its opening for a week, but COVID-19 hit the next week, closing their salon. A couple years later, they are closed again, at least for now.

“It kind of forces you to, you know, figure out what the most important directive is for you and your business,” LaSasso said.

LaSasso told News 2 that she is still learning to navigate the many unrealized realities of being a business owner in a place with tornados. For instance, she is currently hunting for a temporary space to continue working and is also fighting to get the licenses to work on clients’ hair.

“You still have to set up as if you are opening another salon, so it was everything I did for this salon essentially, minus the build-out and design, but you know, doing that all over again for a new space,” LaSasso said.

“We’ve just kind of been waiting on that for the temporary spot to get all of our licenses in order and inspections in check and the state board,” added Courtney Boner, hairstylist and lash artist.

Before the tornado, the salon was a place for community events; LaSasso hosted programs focused on empowering women and learning the art of cutting hair. The salon also decorated its walls with art from local artists to help with art sales. Now, the salon is dependent on the community’s help.

“I am starting to see, especially going through something like this, the people that have stepped up for me,” LaSasso said. “Like this [community] is my new family.”

As of Monday, LaSasso received news that insurance may be able to help cover a lot of the damage to the exterior and interior.

While LaSasso is unsure what tomorrow will look like, she is hopeful.

“It’s starting to turn from like sadness, and you know, just no hope to continue; maybe we could rebuild and be even stronger than ever,” LaSasso said.

To help Lyric House Beauty Co., you can book a hair or lash appointment or contribute to their GoFundMe.