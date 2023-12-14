MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison family with three young children told News 2 they are now penniless after their home was destroyed in Saturday’s tornado.

“The only way in or out of the house now is through a window,” Randall Butler said.

Butler; Crystal Dossett; and their three children, who are all under the age of 3, live right across the street from the Nashville Electric Service (NES) substation where an explosion occurred as the tornado tore through East Campbell Road.

“In a matter of mere seconds, it just got turned completely upside down,” Butler said.

Moments before the tornado touched down, Butler said he decided to bring his family to Walmart to take better cover: “Something just kind of didn’t sit right with me, didn’t feel right.”

He said that gut feeling may have saved their lives after coming home to no roof and a massive tree in their home: “They told us straight out the gate that if anybody was in the house, we’d probably be attending funerals.”

Thankful to be alive, he said the main focus now is to find a new home.

“I had to spend my last few dollars on two duffle bags. That’s what we’re living out of right now,” Butler told News 2.

While Christmas is the least of the family’s worries, Butler said they’re hoping to get a new roof over their heads soon.

“Even if it’s not before Christmas, as long as we’re together and have a place to go, that’s all we really care about at this point…But we’re kind of taking one day at a time, hour by hour, putting one foot forward, that’s all we really can do for our kids,” Butler explained.

If you would like to help the family financially a GoFundMe can be found here.